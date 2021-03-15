Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USS John S. McCain Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Aviation Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Janelle Brown and Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, deploy the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an antisubmarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:33
    Photo ID: 6562736
    VIRIN: 210315-N-HI376-2051
    Resolution: 6720x4301
    Size: 901.09 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: APOLLO, PA, US
    Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    NOAC
    Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka

