Aviation Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Janelle Brown and Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, deploy the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an antisubmarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6562736
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-HI376-2051
|Resolution:
|6720x4301
|Size:
|901.09 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|APOLLO, PA, US
|Hometown:
|DOTHAN, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
