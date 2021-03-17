Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training [Image 19 of 19]

    88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Mayfield, 88th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training, watches as Staff Sgt. Jacob Reyes, 88th SFS unit training instructor, directs an Airman during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2021. Training such as this is required twice a year for Security Forces members to maintain their weapons certifications (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6562666
    VIRIN: 210317-F-AV193-1165
    Resolution: 4842x3221
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Training
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    88 SFS

