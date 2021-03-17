A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron fires a simunition round at a fixed target with an M4 carbine rifle as 88th SFS training instructors Staff Sgts. Sherman Gramby and Jacob Reyes watch during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2021. Training such as this is required twice a year for Security Forces members to maintain their weapons certifications (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
This work, 88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training [Image 19 of 19], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
