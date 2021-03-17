Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training [Image 18 of 19]

    88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron fires a simunition round at a fixed target with an M4 carbine rifle as 88th SFS training instructors Staff Sgts. Sherman Gramby and Jacob Reyes watch during sustainment training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2021. Training such as this is required twice a year for Security Forces members to maintain their weapons certifications (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:14
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, 88 SFS Conducts Sustainment Training [Image 19 of 19], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

