    Its a Tyndall Thing [Image 2 of 2]

    Its a Tyndall Thing

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. (ret.) Charles “Chuck” Horner (left), poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Peters, 325th Fighter Wing vice commander (right), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2021. Horner visited Tyndall to talk with leadership and reminisce about his service here in the 1980s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 14:59
    Photo ID: 6562505
    VIRIN: 210318-F-MG692-0004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Its a Tyndall Thing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325FW
    Chuck Horner

