    Promotion in the Rotunda [Image 5 of 5]

    Promotion in the Rotunda

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Michigan, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Army Lt Col. Sam LaBara, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard during his promotion ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Building's Rotunda in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by
    2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6562502
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-ME297-4001
    Resolution: 6021x3387
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion in the Rotunda [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th Military Police

