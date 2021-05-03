Promotion in the Rotunda

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Michigan, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Army Lt Col. Sam LaBara, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard during his promotion ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Building's Rotunda in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by

2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

