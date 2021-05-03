Promotion in the Rotunda

U.S. Army Lt Col. Sam LaBara, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, recites the Oath of Office during his promotion ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Building's Rotunda in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

