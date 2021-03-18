Mike Company Motivational Run

Pvt. Jonathan K. Heinsen with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sounds off while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 18, 2021. Following graduation on March 19, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Pvt. Heinsen is from Weatherford, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of RS Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

