Pvt. Jonathan K. Heinsen with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sounds off while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 18, 2021. Following graduation on March 19, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Pvt. Heinsen is from Weatherford, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of RS Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6562470
|VIRIN:
|210318-M-OQ594-1063
|Resolution:
|5852x3901
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
