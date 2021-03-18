Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 8 of 10]

    Mike Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pfc. Gary M. Camacho with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, calls cadence while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 18, 2021. Following graduation on March 19, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Pfc. Camacho is from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

