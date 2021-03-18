Mike Company Motivational Run

Pfc. Emilio I. Hernandez with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, calls cadence while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 18, 2021. Following graduation on March 19, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Pfc. Hernandez is from Los Angeles, California, he was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

