New Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 18, 2021. Following graduation on March 19, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6562465 VIRIN: 210318-M-OQ594-1040 Resolution: 5587x3725 Size: 4.78 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.