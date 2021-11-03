Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX In Port Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS ESSEX In Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 11, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Marc Chavez, from Las Vegas, Nev., uses sandpaper aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX In Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

