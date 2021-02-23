Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir. [Image 4 of 4]

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir.

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir. The Engineers utilized route clearance vehicles and explosives during their part in the live fire exercise to conduct the breach. Training with our Kuwaiti Land Force partners enhances our forces' interoperability and highlights a longstanding partnership between U.S. and Kuwaiti Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:57
    Photo ID: 6561685
    VIRIN: 210223-A-IO915-0019
    Resolution: 630x416
    Size: 26.76 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    16th Engineer Brigade
    36th Infantry Division
    Kuwaiti land Forces
    KLF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT