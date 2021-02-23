Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir. The Engineers utilized route clearance vehicles and explosives during their part in the live fire exercise to conduct the breach. Training with our Kuwaiti Land Force partners enhances our forces' interoperability and highlights a longstanding partnership between U.S. and Kuwaiti Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:57 Photo ID: 6561685 VIRIN: 210223-A-IO915-0019 Resolution: 630x416 Size: 26.76 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle conducted a breach during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation Day and Operation Desert Storm dubbed Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.