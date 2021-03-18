BMCS Malia Chasteen stands onboard 45' Response Boat-Medium, after completing morning boat checks at Station Maui (U.S. Coast Guard Photo).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6561656
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-JQ448-001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|741.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Voices, Our Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- BMCS Malia Chasteen
