Task Force Spartan Commander, Major General Hamilton, recognizes Task Force Iron Castle's Kuwaiti Liberation Day Exercise Officer in charge, 1LT Neva Finke and Non-commissioned Officer In Charge, SSG Benjamin Wolff for excellence in their planning and execution of the Theater Engineer Brigade’s role in the joint U.S. and Kuwaiti exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:31 Photo ID: 6561655 VIRIN: 210223-A-IO915-0015 Resolution: 731x488 Size: 106.54 KB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG Patrick Hamilton recognizes the TEB planners of Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir, by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.