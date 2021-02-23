Task Force Spartan Commander, Major General Hamilton, recognizes Task Force Iron Castle's Kuwaiti Liberation Day Exercise Officer in charge, 1LT Neva Finke and Non-commissioned Officer In Charge, SSG Benjamin Wolff for excellence in their planning and execution of the Theater Engineer Brigade’s role in the joint U.S. and Kuwaiti exercise.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6561655
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-IO915-0015
|Resolution:
|731x488
|Size:
|106.54 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Patrick Hamilton recognizes the TEB planners of Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir, by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT