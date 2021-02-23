Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Patrick Hamilton recognizes the TEB planners of Joint Exercise Al-Tahrir

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Task Force Spartan Commander, Major General Hamilton, recognizes Task Force Iron Castle's Kuwaiti Liberation Day Exercise Officer in charge, 1LT Neva Finke and Non-commissioned Officer In Charge, SSG Benjamin Wolff for excellence in their planning and execution of the Theater Engineer Brigade’s role in the joint U.S. and Kuwaiti exercise.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    16th Engineer Brigade
    36th Infantry Division
    Kuwaiti land Forces
    KLF

