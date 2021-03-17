48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion technicians test an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Technicians test and verify every engine to ensure each one is combat performance ready for the fighter squadrons at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 04:00 Photo ID: 6561371 VIRIN: 210317-F-ZB805-0370 Resolution: 4406x2754 Size: 2.06 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hush House [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.