    Hush House [Image 2 of 3]

    Hush House

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion technicians test an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Technicians test and verify every engine to ensure each one is combat performance ready for the fighter squadrons at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6561371
    VIRIN: 210317-F-ZB805-0370
    Resolution: 4406x2754
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Hush House
    Liberty Wing

