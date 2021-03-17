Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ashlanad Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210317-N-UM706-1114 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2021) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires the MK 15 close-in weapons system. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 00:47
    Photo ID: 6561230
    VIRIN: 210317-N-UM706-1114
    Resolution: 2695x1797
    Size: 568.71 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashlanad Live Fire Exercise, by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

