Ashlanad Live Fire Exercise

210317-N-UM706-1114 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2021) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires the MK 15 close-in weapons system. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 00:47
|Photo ID:
|6561230
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-UM706-1114
|Resolution:
|2695x1797
|Size:
|568.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
