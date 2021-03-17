Ashlanad Live Fire Exercise

210317-N-UM706-1114 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2021) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires the MK 15 close-in weapons system. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

