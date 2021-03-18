Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    506th EARS crew assist in rescuing 5 missing mariners

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Five U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, and one guardsman from the Alaska ANG, pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 18, 2021. The crew, assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, assisted in rescuing five men that were overdue from a fishing trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, 506th EARS crew assist in rescuing 5 missing mariners, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    506th EARS crew assist in rescuing 5 missing mariners

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    155th ARS
    506 EARS

