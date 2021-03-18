Five U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, and one guardsman from the Alaska ANG, pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 18, 2021. The crew, assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, assisted in rescuing five men that were overdue from a fishing trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6561138 VIRIN: 210318-F-ZP572-005 Resolution: 5610x3442 Size: 2.55 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 506th EARS crew assist in rescuing 5 missing mariners, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.