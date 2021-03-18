Five U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, and one guardsman from the Alaska ANG, pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 18, 2021. The crew, assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, assisted in rescuing five men that were overdue from a fishing trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6561138
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-ZP572-005
|Resolution:
|5610x3442
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 506th EARS crew assist in rescuing 5 missing mariners, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
