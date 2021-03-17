Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castaway 21.1 Littoral Defense [Image 5 of 8]

    Castaway 21.1 Littoral Defense

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct experimentation in littoral defense operations during Castaway 21.1 around Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2021. Castaway 21.1 demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. 3/3 is part of 3d Marine Division, forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6561125
    VIRIN: 210317-M-WW783-483
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castaway 21.1 Littoral Defense [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    boats
    naval operations
    experimental
    Javelin
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    boat raid
    3d mardiv
    3d Marine Division
    3d Marines
    Castaway
    Castaway21

