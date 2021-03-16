Castaway 21.1 Littoral Defense

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct experimentation in littoral defense operations during Castaway 21.1 around Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2021. Castaway 21.1 demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. 3/3 is part of 3d Marine Division, forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

