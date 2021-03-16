Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. The 36th FS conducts close air support, and counter-air missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
This work, Solo Flying Female Fiend [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
