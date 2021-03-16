Solo Flying Female Fiend

Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares for flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. Prior to takeoff, pilots perform pre-flight inspections to ensure their aircraft are safe and serviceable to flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

