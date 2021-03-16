Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solo Flying Female Fiend [Image 8 of 12]

    Solo Flying Female Fiend

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares for flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. Prior to takeoff, pilots perform pre-flight inspections to ensure their aircraft are safe and serviceable to flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Women's History Month
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Female Pilot
    51st FW
    36th FS

