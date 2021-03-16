Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solo Flying Female Fiend [Image 6 of 12]

    Solo Flying Female Fiend

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receives a pre-flight brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. All pilots receive a final briefing prior to stepping to the aircraft, preparing them for the current airspace, weather conditions, and updates for their assigned mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6561024
    VIRIN: 210316-F-JR630-2149
    Resolution: 6127x4429
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Women’s History Month
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Female Pilot
    51st FW
    36th Fighter Squadron

