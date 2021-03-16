Solo Flying Female Fiend

Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receives a pre-flight brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. All pilots receive a final briefing prior to stepping to the aircraft, preparing them for the current airspace, weather conditions, and updates for their assigned mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

