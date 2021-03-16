Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solo Flying Female Fiend [Image 4 of 12]

    Solo Flying Female Fiend

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, dons her flight gear at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. The 36th FS, also known as the Flying Fiends, focuses on the defense of the Republic of Korea and maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Osan Air Base
    Women’s History Month
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Female Pilot
    51st FW
    36th Fighter Squadron

