Solo Flying Female Fiend

Capt. Brittany Dippel, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, dons her mask at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. Dippel is currently the only female pilot for the 36th FS, and continues to grow the legacy of Women’s History Month for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

