Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capt. Meier tends to a patient [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Meier tends to a patient

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Capt. Heather A. Meier, physician assistant at U.S. Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses her stethoscope on Sgt. Jessenia J. Flores at U.S. Army South Headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2021. Meier’s duties are to take care of soldier’s basic health care needs at Army South. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6560809
    VIRIN: 210308-A-JF826-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Meier tends to a patient [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Meier stands in front of Army South HQ
    Capt. Meier tends to a patient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Soldier's challenge and triumph: Women's History Month story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    Resiliency
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT