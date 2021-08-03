Capt. Meier tends to a patient

U.S. Army Capt. Heather A. Meier, physician assistant at U.S. Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses her stethoscope on Sgt. Jessenia J. Flores at U.S. Army South Headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2021. Meier’s duties are to take care of soldier’s basic health care needs at Army South. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

