U.S. Army Capt. Heather A. Meier, physician assistant at U.S. Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, uses her stethoscope on Sgt. Jessenia J. Flores at U.S. Army South Headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2021. Meier’s duties are to take care of soldier’s basic health care needs at Army South. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6560809
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-JF826-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Meier tends to a patient [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
