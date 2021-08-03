U.S. Army Capt. Heather A. Meier, physician assistant at U.S. Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, stands in front of U.S. Army South Headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2021. Meier’s military career was highlighted for Women’s History Month. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
This work, Capt. Meier stands in front of Army South HQ [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
