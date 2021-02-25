Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ventura County Warfare Center's Co-Host STEM Panel Event in Honor of National Engineers Week

    Ventura County Warfare Center's Co-Host STEM Panel Event in Honor of National Engineers Week

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Palmer Pinckney II 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    This year in honor of National Engineers Week, NSWC PHD, NAWC WD, NAVFAC EXWC and the VC STEM Network cohost a virtual conversation amongst top Navy STEM leaders

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6560803
    VIRIN: 210225-D-RQ622-058
    Resolution: 902x566
    Size: 62.28 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ventura County Warfare Center's Co-Host STEM Panel Event in Honor of National Engineers Week, by Palmer Pinckney II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    STEM
    NAVFAC EXWC
    NSWC PHD
    NAWC WD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT