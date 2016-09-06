Army's Project Athena, in place at Fort Benning, helping forge strong maneuver leader

FORT BENNING, Ga. – In a June 2016 photo, students enrolled in Fort Benning's Maneuver Captain's Career Course (MCCC) take part in a field training exercise. Officers, including those attending the Maneuver Captain's Career Course here, are among those leaders who are now taking part in Project Athena, which the Army has adopted to help officers and noncommissioned officers (NCOs)in their professional self-development. Athena uses a battery of online self-assessments to help leaders gauge their strengths and shortcomings, after which they draw up an action plan and consult a more experienced leader on how to best pursue their development goals. At Fort Benning, in addition to captains in MCCC, lieutenants use Athena while attending the basic officer leader course for their assigned branch, ABOLC for Armor, and I-BOLC for Infantry. For maneuver branch NCOs, Fort Benning is currently setting up Athena within its advanced leaders course, or ALC, which includes Armor ALC and Infantry ALC. The next ALC classes are scheduled to start here March 26.

