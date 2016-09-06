Army's Project Athena, in place at Fort Benning, helping forge strong maneuver leader

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2016

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – In a June 2016 photo, students enrolled in Fort Benning's Maneuver Captain's Career Course (MCCC) take part in a field training exercise. Officers, including those attending the Maneuver Captain's Career Course here, are among those leaders who are now taking part in Project Athena, which the Army has adopted to help officers and noncommissioned officers (NCOs)in their professional self-development. Athena uses a battery of online self-assessments to help leaders gauge their strengths and shortcomings, after which they draw up an action plan and consult a more experienced leader on how to best pursue their development goals. At Fort Benning, in addition to captains in MCCC, lieutenants use Athena while attending the basic officer leader course for their assigned branch, ABOLC for Armor, and I-BOLC for Infantry. For maneuver branch NCOs, Fort Benning is currently setting up Athena within its advanced leaders course, or ALC, which includes Armor ALC and Infantry ALC. The next ALC classes are scheduled to start here March 26.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2016
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Fort Benning
    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Project Athena
    leader self-development
    Center for the Army Profession and Leadership (CAPL)

