Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits inside of a Piper Warrior aircraft at Dover Airpark, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2021. Davis began pilot lessons in 2019 and is the creator of Women Rock Wings, a social media platform that supports women in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying
