    Airman fueled with fierce determination

    Airman fueled with fierce determination

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denzell Wilson, 125th Fighter Wing fuels distribution system specialist, pictured from the center of a flight fuel truck during inspections at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    This work, Airman fueled with fierce determination [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

