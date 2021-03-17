Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Arrives in South Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with the commander of U.S Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, upon arrival at Osan Air Base, South Korea, March 17, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    South Korea
    Lloyd Austin
    USFK
    SECDEFAustin

