Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with the commander of U.S Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, upon arrival at Osan Air Base, South Korea, March 17, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6559897
|VIRIN:
|210317-D-BN624-0178
|Resolution:
|5528x3678
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Arrives in South Korea [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
