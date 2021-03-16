Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Confidence Course [Image 3 of 7]

    Hotel Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion completes the Slide-For-Life obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 17, 2021. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mental challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Confidence Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hotel
    Parris Island
    2ND RTBN
    RTR
    MCRDPI

