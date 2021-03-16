A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion navigates the Weaver obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 17, 2021. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mental challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6559795 VIRIN: 210316-M-LS844-1152 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Confidence Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.