    Combat medic bolsters vaccine efforts in Chicago [Image 3 of 3]

    Combat medic bolsters vaccine efforts in Chicago

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Jo 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Yasmin Aguilar, a combat medic with the 426th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assists lines of seniors, health care workers, and medically vulnerable people last week, at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site just outside the United Center in Chicago. (Spc. Andrew Jo )

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 10:01
    VIRIN: 210316-A-XJ219-006
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    This work, Combat medic bolsters vaccine efforts in Chicago [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Women's History Month
    426th Brigade Support Battalion
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    COVID-19
    Army Covid-19 response

