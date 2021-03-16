Pfc. Yasmin Aguilar, a combat medic with the 426th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assists lines of seniors, health care workers, and medically vulnerable people last week, at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site just outside the United Center in Chicago.
Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 10:01
Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
This work, Combat medic bolsters vaccine efforts in Chicago [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat medic bolsters vaccine efforts in Chicago
