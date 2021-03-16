F-35B Lightning II Taxi and Takeoff

210316-N-GR586-1004



MISAWA, Japan (March 16, 2021) – Capt. Brandon Howard, a pilot assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, prepares to take off in an F-35B Lightning II, at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35 squadron in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

