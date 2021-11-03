Thank You and good luck on your future endeavors

Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents a 2d TSB "Coin of Excellence" to Mr. Richard McCarthy, 2d TSB's Executive Communications Program Manager, March 11, 2021 at USAG Wiesbaden. Mr. McCarthy departs the 2d TSB team to become the 106th Signal Brigade Executive Communications Teams manager under the 56th Signal Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
