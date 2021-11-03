Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You and good luck on your future endeavors

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents a 2d TSB "Coin of Excellence" to Mr. Richard McCarthy, 2d TSB's Executive Communications Program Manager, March 11, 2021 at USAG Wiesbaden. Mr. McCarthy departs the 2d TSB team to become the 106th Signal Brigade Executive Communications Teams manager under the 56th Signal Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:38
    Photo ID: 6559518
    VIRIN: 210311-A-FX425-3028
    Resolution: 5112x3456
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, Thank You and good luck on your future endeavors, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmyEurope
    2sigbde
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    brigadeofexcellence

