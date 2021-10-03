Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill PASSEX with Royal Australian Navy

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (III) (FFH 150), left, transits alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, in the Indian Ocean March 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 00:52
    Photo ID: 6559448
    VIRIN: 210310-N-ZX120-1001
    Resolution: 3076x2051
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill PASSEX with Royal Australian Navy, by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Bunker Hill Operates with Royal Australian Navy

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    PASSEX
    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    TRCSG

