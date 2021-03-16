Women's History Month

210316-N-GR847-0015 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Celeste Whitmore, from Hemet, Calif., left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Samantha Wenzell, from Queen Creek, Ariz., both assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, embarked aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) serve as maintainers for MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, critical to Blue Ridge’s mission in the area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

