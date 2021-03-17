Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    Women's History Month

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210317-N-GR847-0003 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2021) Cpl. Haley Wolf, from Chaska, Minn., Senior Airman Faith Malone, from Newport Beach, Calif., Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Kyli Sinclair, from Yorba Linda, Calif., Sgt. Kaitlyn Burback, from Vernon, N.Y., and Staff Sgt. Angelica Cruz-Tovar, from Orlando, Fla., all assigned to Enforcement Coordination Cell, embarked aboard U.S. 7th Fleet's flagship the Blue Ridge-class USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), serve as an integrated team, critical to Blue Ridge’s mission in the area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6559424
    VIRIN: 210317-N-GR847-0003
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CHASKA, MN, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT BEACH, CA, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: VERNON, NY, US
    Hometown: YORBA LINDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month
    Women's History Month
    Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Integration
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Navy
    C7F
    ECC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT