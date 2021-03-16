INDIAN OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Rachel Womack, from Prescott, Ariz., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, wipes the rotor head of an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 16, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander B. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6559365
|VIRIN:
|201223-N-KB540-1007
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PRESCOTT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
