TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise

INDIAN OCEAN (March 12, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guidided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a surface target exercise March 12, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

