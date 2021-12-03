TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise

INDIAN OCEAN (March 12, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a surface target exercise March 12, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6559245
|VIRIN:
|210312-N-HI500-1091
|Resolution:
|3927x2805
|Size:
|974.08 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducts Live-Fire Exercise
