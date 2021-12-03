Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 12, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Indian Ocean during a surface target exercise March 12, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    This work, TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducts Live-Fire Exercise

