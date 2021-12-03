INDIAN OCEAN (March 12, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a surface target exercise March 12, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|03.12.2021
|03.16.2021 19:32
|6559242
|210312-N-FZ335-1064
|4334x2885
|919.8 KB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|5
|2
This work, TRCSG Live-Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducts Live-Fire Exercise
