    Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 12 of 24]

    Annual Awards Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen are recognized as Annual Award winners at the 2nd Bomb Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6559014
    VIRIN: 210226-F-RZ678-1017
    Resolution: 3887x2586
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

