1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, opened the extremism stand down training held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10, 2021 by playing Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s video message to the force. Lloyd directed the stand down to address extremism in the ranks of all U.S. military services. Service members swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and this stand down served as a reminder to all who decide to serve.

