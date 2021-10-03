Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down [Image 2 of 2]

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Barbara Gersna 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, opened the extremism stand down training held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10, 2021 by playing Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s video message to the force. Lloyd directed the stand down to address extremism in the ranks of all U.S. military services. Service members swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and this stand down served as a reminder to all who decide to serve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6558861
    VIRIN: 210310-A-KJ673-783
    Resolution: 1050x673
    Size: 111.93 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Gersna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down
    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    readiness
    Army values
    violent extremism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT