1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, led the training and the discussion that followed during the command’s extremism stand down held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10, 201. The command conducted the training over Microsoft Teams to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures were followed enabling maximum participation from the Main Command Post.

