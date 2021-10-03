Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down [Image 1 of 2]

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Barbara Gersna 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, led the training and the discussion that followed during the command’s extremism stand down held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10, 201. The command conducted the training over Microsoft Teams to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures were followed enabling maximum participation from the Main Command Post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6558860
    VIRIN: 210310-A-KJ673-580
    Resolution: 1040x616
    Size: 82.01 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Gersna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down
    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st TSC participates in violent extremism stand down

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Readiness
    Army values
    violent extremism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT